‘SSSS.Gridman’ Reveals Opening, Ending Themes

One of the biggest releases of the Fall 2018 anime season is the new anime take on the famous Tokusatsu hero Gridman, and with its latest episode, now fans can see just how the series is packaging itself with its opening and ending theme.

The opening theme, “UNION,” is performed by OxT and can be seen in the video above. The ending theme, “youthful beautiful” is performed by Maaya Uchida, and can be seen in the video below as provided by Moetron News.

Videos by ComicBook.com

SSSS.Gridman is currently available for streaming on Crunchyroll. For those interested in the English simuldub on Funimation, the series has already premiered its dub as well. The English dub of the cast includes Brandon McInnis as Yuta, Robert McCollum as the titular Gridman, Jill Harris as Rikka, Greg Ayres as Utsumi, Lindsay Seidel as Akane, and Barry Yandell as Alexis. SSSS.Gridman is officially described as such:

“You’re not alone. On any day, anywhere. Yuta Hibiki, a first-year high school student living in Tsutsujidai, one day wakes up to find he has lost his memories. He meets the “Hyper Agent Gridman” on his old computer, and Gridman says that Yuta has a mission he must fulfill, so Yuta sets out to find the meaning to those words and his memory loss. Yuta’s friends, Sho Utsumi, Rikka Takarada, and Akane Shinjo, would always help him and spend their days with him. But, their tranquil days are suddenly and easily crushed with the appearance of kaiju.”

The series is directed by Akira Amemiya (Ninja Slayer), Keiichi Hasegawa (Zoids, Rage of Bahamut Genesis) is writing the scripts, and the new Gridman design is provided by Tsuburaya Productions’ Masayuki Gotou, who has contributed designs for many of the currently running Ultraman designs.

Shiro Sagisu (Neon Genesis Evangelion) is composing the music of the series, Toshiki Kameyama (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha) is the sound director, and Eiko Morikawa is returning from the original live-action Gridman series to handle the sound effects.

For those unfamiliar with Tsuburaya Productions’ original tokusatsu series Denkou Choujin Gridman, it’s a series in the “Giant Hero” subgenre, the series ran from 1993 to 1994. It follows three young heroes supporting a giant hero in the “Computer World.” The series was licensed in the United States by DiC Entertainment and released as Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad and ran from 1994-1995. It was one of the series caught in a wave of new children’s entertainment in the United States where Japanese footage was spliced with new Western footage like the popular Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers released later.