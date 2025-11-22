Star of Netflix’s Most Surprising Anime Success Confirms the Secret Behind Its Massive Popularity

2024 shocked the entire anime world with Dandadan‘s explosive popularity as soon as the series made its debut. Based on Yukinobu Tatsu’s Shonen Jump+ manga, Dandadan already had a considerable fan following before the anime debut, but the scale of the popularity achieved couldn’t be justified just by the manga’s success. The manga had over four million copies in circulation before the anime debut in October 2024, which doubled by December of the same year. As of October 2025, the volume sales have crossed the 12 million milestone, and it only continues to rise through the ranks. Not only that, but the anime broke streaming records on Netflix, the largest streaming hub in the world. Dandadan’s popularity had everyone talking about the show.

The anime returned with a second season this Summer and received even more praise than before as it adapts some of the best arcs in the manga. However, while the story and animation are clearly considered among the best in the industry, the true secret to the anime’s success lies somewhere else. According to ScreenRant, during this year’s Anime Pasadena, an annual anime and pop culture convention, Abby Trott, the English voice behind Momo Ayase, shares the secret behind the anime’s massive popularity.

Dandadan Star Explains the Opening’s Contribution to the Anime’s Success

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

When asked about the anime’s success, Trott explained, “There are a few factors. First, it’s such a unique blend of genres — action, romance, comedy, sci-fi, paranormal. There’s something for everyone.”

She further added, “And then there’s that opening theme — Otonoke by Creepy Nuts. That song blew up overnight! People were posting edits and memes about it everywhere. The lyrics were written specifically for the anime, full of references and Easter eggs. It’s like a pop culture explosion — even if you hadn’t heard of Dandadan before, that song made you curious.”

With catchy music, breathtaking visuals, and a colorful introduction to the eccentric story, the opening theme of Dandadan went viral overnight, amassing millions of views on the YouTube channel. The theme became popular enough to dominate fan discussions for at least a few weeks, evoking curiosity among anime enthusiasts who were unfamiliar with the show. While the opening was still trending, more and more people began checking out the series on the platform. Luckily, Dandadan is incredible enough to get fans hooked from the first episode, especially thanks to the ridiculous humor thrown into the dangerous situations.

The anime adaptation by Science SARU is one of the best Shonen series seen in recent years, breathing life into the already intricate and visually appealing art by Tatsu. Filled with action, horror, comedy, and romantic undertones, the series follows the adventures of the main characters who fight the supernatural and extraterrestrial beings to protect their city. Dandadan has been renewed for Season 3, although the animation studio has yet to announce the release window. The manga is currently ongoing and is available to read on the official app of Manga Plus.

