‘Star Wars’ Gets Stellar ’80s Anime Makeover

Star Wars is one of the biggest fantasy franchises in the world, and has been interpreted into many different works of art such as film, books, television, and now one fan has combined the blockbuster franchise with the power of anime.

YouTube user Dmitry Grozov shared this stellar anime-inspired trailer for Star Wars: A New Hope and it invokes a lot of nostalgic anime feelings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only is the animated trailer full of fantastic anime interpretation of the film’s central characters, Grozov goes the extra mile and even includes Japanese dialogue. The authentic feeling of the trailer may make those sad that a full version may never exist, but the anime take on the film’s most famous moments is definitely refreshing.

The science fantasy nature of Star Wars blends with the 1980s era anime character designs and invokes many older space-faring anime franchises like Macross, Legend of the Galactic Heroes, and Mobile Suit Gundam. Fans can see the anime take on Obi-Wan’s final stand against Darth Vader, Luke meeting Han Solo and Chewbacca for the first time, and even a quick glimpse of Princess Leia watching her home world of Alderaan being destroyed.

The perfect hero’s journey found in A New Hope would fit right in with any of the popular fantasy anime of the time, and fans will soon see an official anime outing from the franchise soon enough. Star Wars will officially be making an anime debut with Star Wars Resistance, which premieres on Sunday, Oct. 7th at 10 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel and Disney Now.

The series is packed with all sorts of talent such as Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (East Enders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (Saturday Night Live), and Jim Rash (Community).

The official synopsis for Star Wars: Resistance reads as such:

“Resistance fighter Poe Dameron tasks young pilot Kazuda (Kaz) Xiono with spying on the First Order. At the time, little was known about the secretive organization and its strength. In order to fulfill his mission, Kaz travels to the space station Colossus, which is being used by many ships as a port to refuel and do repairs. However, there are also dangerous races taking place there. After Kaz bragged with his piloting skills at his arrival there, he is soon drawn into one of the races…”