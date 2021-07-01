Star Wars to Launch Rogue One Prequel Manga

✖

Star Wars has a history like few other sci-fi franchises, and if you like manga, that is for the best. After all, a slew of Star Wars manga titles have been put out over the years, and yet another is on its way. Thanks to a recent announcement, Viz Media confirmed it will put out the manga prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

The update went live today as Viz Media gave fans a peek at its release calendar for August 2021. The novel, which is now available for pre-order, adapts the 2017 book penned by Greg Rucka. And in this manga, the story is all about Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe. You can find the official synopsis for Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills below:

(Photo: Viz Media)

"Presiding over the Kyber Temple on Jedha, the Guardians of the Whills, Baze Malbus and Chirrut Îmwe, had hoped to maintain a peaceful balance despite the growing presence of the Empire in their Holy City. They struggle to maintain their beliefs as stormtroopers threaten to take over, when Saw Gerrera appears offering them a chance to help Jedha. How far are Baze and Chirrut willing to compromise for peace, or will Saw’s plan be too dangerous to risk?"

The manga is penned by Jon Tsuei with the manga artist Subaru drawing all the artwork. The duo will bring to life these fan-favorite fighters ahead of Rogue One, so this prequel will be a must-read for fans. So if you have wanted more of the world build by Rogue One, this is the manga for you!

What do you think of this upcoming manga? Will you be reading Star Wars: Guardians of the Whills? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.