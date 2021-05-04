Star Wars Resumes One Manga While Another Takes a Hiatus

✖

Today is May 4th, and the Star Wars community is living in light of this special day. The fandom is celebrating amidst a slew of highly anticipated announcements, but one of them has turned out to be bittersweet. After all, one Star Wars manga has returned to print after a long wait, but it comes at the cost of another.

According to LINE Manga, Star Wars Leia: Princess of Alderaan is returning to print after a lengthy hiatus. Haruichi is ready to resume work on the hit manga with its new chapter going live on May 8.

(Photo: Yen Press)

However, this return does come with a loss. Star Wars may be putting Leia back into focus, but that cannot be said for its rebel forces. According to LINE Manga, the Star Wars Rebels manga is going on a hiatus as artist Akira Aoki is taking a break in light of "personal reasons."

Clearly, the bittersweet news has been met with interest, and fans of Star Wars Leia are hyped for its comeback. After all, the series entered its hiatus back in January 2020. The indefinite break was put into place after Haruichi was forced to take several unexpected sick leaves. The official hiatus was announced to give the artist time to look after their health, so we hope Haruichi is feeling better these days.

As for Star Wars Rebels, the manga adapts the TV show of the same name. It debuted back in December 2019 and has been a steady hit since. This marks the manga's first extended break. And if you want to know more about these titles, you can check out their synopses via Yen Press below:

Star Wars Leia: "A young Princess Leia spends her days learning the ways of politics, aiding those in need and preparing for the traditional ceremony in which she declares her intention to one day rule Alderaan. But as Leia prepares herself to be named the heir of the throne, she becomes aware of the growing distance between her and her parents, who behind closed doors are leaders of the newly-formed Rebellion. Upon learning her parents' secrets, Leia must now make a choice between her responsibility to the people of Alderaan and her responsibility to save a galaxy crushed by the rule of the Empire."

Star Wars Rebels: "Set during an era when the Galactic Empire is hunting down the last of the Jedi, a fledgling rebellion against the Empire begins to take form. Star Wars Rebels takes place in the area surrounding the planet Lothal, where the Galactic Empire battles against Ezra, a teenage con artist with latent Force abilities, Kanan, one of the last surviving members of the Jedi Order, and the rest of the ragtag rebels on board the starship Ghost."

Are you keeping up with either of these Star Wars manga? Or do you prefer the franchise's comic run with Marvel? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT - ANN