Star Wars Reveals Packed Staff & Cast for New Anime Series

Star Wars is readying for the debut of its first full anime series later this Summer, and has revealed the talented production staff and voice cast behind it all. Star Wars and anime have been a great match so far as fans have gotten to see through three volumes of the official anthology series, Star Wars: Visions. This anthology has done so well for Star Wars and Disney that there is now going to be a full anime series expanding on one of the breakout stories from that anthology hitting later this Summer.

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi is a new limited series expanding on the two The Ninth Jedi shorts seen across the anthology’s three volumes, and will be making its worldwide premiere with Disney+ later this Summer. It’s going to feature a lot of the same production staff and voice cast seen in the original shorts, but will also add some new faces for this expanded story. You can get the breakdown of everyone helping to bring it all to life below.

Star Wars: Visions Spinoff Anime Confirms Staff & Voice Cast

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will also feature a returning production staff from the two previous shorts with Kenji Kamiyama overseeing the overall direction for Production I.G. Shunsuke Tada will be providing additional direction, and the series was written by Miho Sakai. Hitoshi Ito will be serving as producer alongside Jacqui Lopez and Josh Rimes representing Lucasfilm. It’s going to be a limited series run with Disney+, and will be releasing with both Japanese and English language audio.

The voice cast for both iterations have been confirmed as well with Kimiko Glenn as Lan Hara, Andrew Kishino as Juro, Masi Oka as Ethan, Patrick Seitz as Homen, JP Karliak as Gramps, Simu iu as Zhima, and Neil Kaplan as the Narrator. The Japanese voice cast includes Chinatsu Akasaki as Lah Kara, Tetsuo Kanao as Juro, Hiromu Mineta as Ethan, Hinata Tadokoro as Homen, Cho Lah as Gramps, Shin-ichiro Miki as Zhima, and Akio Otsuka as the Narrator.

When Does Star Wars’ New Anime Come Out?

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi will be making its worldwide debut with Disney+ on August 5th, and takes place after the two shorts released beforehand. You’re going to want to catch up with both “The Ninth Jedi” seen in the first volume of Star Wars: Visions, and “The Ninth Jedi: Child of Hope” seen in the third volume to get a good idea of the kind of story that’s ahead for its new era of the Jedi. Set many years after the events of the films, it’s a whole new take on the universe.

You likely won’t need too much background before jumping into the new anime series with Disney+ as it will be offering a new point of entry for potential fans. If this one does well enough for the streamer, we could be seeing even more of the standout shorts getting their own full anime series releases in the future. The Star Wars: Visions anthology has opened up the franchise for lots of cool potential stories, and we could be seeing them come our way next.

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