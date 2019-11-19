Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker Reveals Cover Artwork

The Star Wars franchise is stronger than ever this year with not only a popular television series running on the Disney+ streaming service, a new video game with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releasing later this year as well. But that’s not going to be the only major project invoking the Skywalker name as Viz Media will be releasing a new manga adapting one of the fan-favorite novels in the Star Wars franchise, The Legends of Luke Skywalker. This novel told new (and canon) stories about Luke’s exploits, and now it’s going to get a manga facelift.

With a release window of January 2020, Viz Media has shared the cover art for Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker to their official Twitter page. Check out the gorgeous take on the franchise below:

Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker will be adapting the original young adult novel written by Ken Liu, and features new art from manga creators such as Akira Himekawa (the artist behind The Legend of Zelda manga), Haruichi (the artist behind the Star Wars: Leia – Ordeal of the Princess manga), Akira Fukaya, Takashi Kisaki and Subaru. This is part of Disney’s new efforts to branch into manga with Viz Media, which includes a manga adaptation of Frozen 2.

Viz Media describes the manga as such, “Who is Luke Skywalker? Across the galaxies many have heard his name, but few have met the legendary Jedi. There are those who call him a merciless war criminal, others say he’s not even a human, but a droid! Whether he is myth or man, those who claim they’ve encountered the elusive Luke Skywalker all have an unforgettable adventure to share. Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker pairs powerhouse Japanese manga creators with inspiring myths about Luke Skywalker, originally written as a prose novel by best-selling author Ken Liu.”

Originally written by Ken Liu for Lucasfilm Press in 2017, Journey to Star Wars: The Last Jedi – The Legends of Luke Skywalker is described as such, “As a cargo ship rockets across the galaxy to Canto Bight, the deckhands on board trade stories about legendary Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker. But are the stories of iconic and mysterious Luke Skywalker true, or merely tall tales passed from one corner of the galaxy to another? Is Skywalker really a famous Jedi hero, an elaborate charlatan, or even part droid? The deckhands will have to decide for themselves when they hear The Legends of Luke Skywalker. A collection of myths and tall-tales about the legendary Jedi Luke Skywalker, written by Nebula, Hugo, and World Fantasy award-winning author Ken Liu.”