Star Wars: Visions To Release New Art Book In 2022





Star Wars: Visions is the first time that the beloved franchise has ventured into the world of anime, giving fans a bevy of new characters and environments within the universe that introduced fans to Jedi and Sith, and it seems that fans fo the Force will have the opportunity to get a better look into the creation of the anthology series with an upcoming art book. Set to release next year from Dark Horse Comics, the art book will include art by the various anime studios that helped bring to life this new chapter in the world of Star Wars.

Some of the major studios involved in the anthology series, whose art will be featured in the upcoming artbook, include Kamikaze Douga, Studio Colorido, Geno Studio, Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Production I.G, and Science SARU.

Dark Horse Comics Senior Editor Ian Tuckr had this to say about the upcoming release:

“As a lifelong Star Wars fan, it’s uniquely exciting to witness the passionate reimagining of a familiar galaxy far, far away through the lens of Star Wars: Visions. Every episode is packed with joyous surprises: an astromech droid cleverly topped with a roningasa, an ancient Sith warlock with a face like an evil hannya theater mask, or an adorably chibi Boba Fett. These worlds that we know so well have been brilliantly rendered in fascination new wyas, and other fans of Star Wars will undoubtedly savor the talent and zeal poured into each adventure as much as I have. We’re thrilled to have partnered with Lucasfilm and writer Zack Davisson in the creation of The Art of Star Wars: Visions, and we can’t wait to share this gorgeous collection of concept art and creator insights!”

The Art Of Star Wars: Visions is set to release on April 12th 2022 and will retail for $49.99 when it hits shelves next year.

While Star Wars: Visions was a success among subscribers to Disney+, the anthology series has yet to be confirmed for a season two, though there are plenty of anime studios that would surely love to create new lore in the ever-expanding story of the Jedi and the Sith.

