New Anime Ending Accused Of Plagarizing Choreography

The world of sports is something that’s been studied and played within the medium of anime. From series like Slam Dunk! to Haikyuu to Hajime No Ippo, that’s hardly an area of athleticism that hasn’t been somewhat touched upon in the wide world of anime. Tennis is a sport that has been explored in anime frequently, most notably in the series Prince of Tennis, though a recent anime series is looking to “dethrone it” in the form of Stars Align. Though it looks like the latter franchise is going to have to overcome some controversy before becoming “king of the court”.

Online News Source, Anime News Network, shared a recent controversy that has emerged with several online dancers claiming that the anime series Stars Align has “plagarized their choreography” in the franchise’s ending, with the characters striking similar poses to the dancers’ online moves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#Interest Stars Align ED Animation Allegedly Copies Dance Choreography Without Permission • Independent online dancers Miko Nanakawa and Melochin have pointed out strong similarities between their dance choreography and the ED animation of the… https://t.co/dGvwJygfW1 — Anime News Network (@Anime) October 24, 2019

Anime using dance moves in their intros and outros isn’t anything news, with several franchises employing the use of their anime protagonists busting out dance moves in order to either welcome or big adieu to viewers. Some more obscure anime such as Welcome To The Ballroom and Princess Tutu focus entirely around dancing, whether it be as a passion or for their very lives! Needless to say, it’s not a big surprise that Stars Align would employ the use of dance moves in their episode endings, though fingers crossed the dispute gets resolved for all parties.

Stars Align premiered earlier this month, created by Eight Bit animation studio and was licensed by Funimation for a North America release through their streaming service, as well as through Hulu for those looking to check out the franchise.

The official description for the series reads as such:

“Toma Shinjou has a dilemma: he wants to save his school’s soft tennis club before it’s shut down! He seeks the help of Maki Katsuragi, a reluctant student with natural talent and other priorities. It’s going to be their last summer together as a team unless they all find a way to work together to save the club!”

What do you think of the latest controversy regarding Stars Align’s outros? What are your favorite dance moves in an anime series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and dance moves!