‘Steins;Gate 0’ Fans React To Its Premiere

The anime adaptation of the Steins;Gate sequel, Steins;Gate 0, has finally premiered as part of the huge wave of releases in the Spring 2018 anime season and fans have been delighted to have one of their favorite franchises again.

But while the Steins;Gate 0 premiere did not do much to bring new fans into the fold, fans of the previous series have been in love with the new series’ premiere and the reunion with a much more depressed Okabe than they were used to.

The first episode of the new series is just as dense and methodical as the original series. Seeing how it already plays with fans’ emotions over the alternate time line death of main character Kurisu, fans can definitely expect more big things to come throughout the series.

Read on to see how fans reacted to the series premiere of Steins;Gate 0 and leave your own thoughts in the comments!

Okabe in Steins,Gate 0 has such intense PTSD from time traveling that he goes to college classes to distract himself.



You know someone is close to their breaking point when school is their escapism. — Kusu (@Maxed_out_max) April 11, 2018

started watching steins;gate 0 and every single girl has grown three cup sizes since the last series — Alpha (@alpharadtv) April 12, 2018

Steins;Gate 0 Episode 1 was actually pretty damned good. The pacing was solid (feels like it’s going along the pathing of the Epigraph manga rather than the VN), and the way they’re adapting Okabe’s trauma is also very good.

I’d suggest watching 23 Beta beforehand, though. pic.twitter.com/PDODHBhkmg — ㅤㅤ[Sorcerous] Steiner (@DistantValhalla) April 11, 2018

Steins gate 0 was fantastic! Can’t wait for more — SALAD (@BijuuMike) April 11, 2018

//cries alone about steins;gate 0 — UtaRen Hell (@arimasbootie) April 13, 2018

I was really happy with Steins;Gate: 0‘s first episode. They rearranged a couple of things for the sake of a smoother flow and if they continue to do so in the same manner then it’ll benefit the adaptation a ton. — AJ (@Aleczandxr) April 12, 2018

Steins;gate 0 drinking game:Take a shot every time Okabe looks shocked, fearful, or full of remorse — ⚙️ITS NOW⚙️ (@Brittzkey) April 12, 2018

Watching Steins;Gate 0 has me longing for that sweet new dub, probably for the first time ever. — Broke Otaku (@brokeotaku) April 13, 2018

