Steins;Gate Celebrates 15th Anniversary With New Art

It has been fifteen years since the original Steins;Gate game introduced the time-traveling world to anime fans and gamers alike. Since its initial debut, the series was given a handful of anime adaptations and games that examined the human psyche and saw an eclectic cast of characters attempting to wrap their minds around the concept of time travel. To celebrate the original visual novel’s release that started it all, Steins;Gate hasn’t just released a new key visual that brings together the beloved cast but is also planning an event this fall that will bring together the cast members to help relive the beloved franchise.

Steins;Gate One World is an event that will help ring in the milestone for the anime franchise. While no new projects have been announced that will bring back the likes of Rintaro, Mayuri, and Seki to the forefront, it’s clear that the series till holds a special place amongst fans of the games and anime series. Scheduled for October 27th in Matsudo Chiba, the event is planning on bringing several cast members back for a reunion. The cast members returning include Mamoru Miyano (Rintaro), Kana Hanazawa (Mayuri), Tomokazu Seki (Itaru), Asami Imai (Kurisu), Saori Goto (Moeka), Yu Kobayashi (Luka) and Haruko Momoi (Rumiho).

Steins;Gate Returns

The last anime project in the Steins;Gate universe was Steins;Gate Zero, which arrived in 2018 from Studio White Fox. Putting a new spin on the anime franchise, the recent anime series depicted the “beta world” of Rintaro Okabe. Like many other universes in pop culture these days, the anime fan-favorite was more than willing to dive head first into the multiverse.

If you want to dive into the world of Steins;Gate, Crunchyroll houses both the original series and the latest anime release, Steins;Gate Zero. Here’s how the streaming service describes the mind-bending franchise, “Steins; Gate follows an eclectic group of individuals who have the ability to send text messages to the past. However throughout their experimentation process, an organization named SERN who has been doing their own research on time travel tracks them down. Now it’s a careful game of cat and mouse to not get caught and moreover, try to survive.”

Want to see what the future holds for Steins;Gate, both in the anime and video game worlds?