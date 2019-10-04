Steven Universe Epilogue Series Shares Title, Opening Sequence

Steven Universe fans noted how the fifth season of the series seemed to end with the same air of an entire series finale, and this was further compounded with the massive Steven Universe: The Movie that featured a time skip and ended by establishing a whole new status quo. So this led many to wonder how the series would bring itself to an end with its sixth and final season, and it turns out it’s going to be a lot more different than many had expected as Steven Universe ventures out with a limited epilogue series.

Serving as the sixth and final outing for the series, Steven Universe Future will continue on the adventures teased by the movie and Cartoon Network has debuted the opening sequence for the new series. You can check it out in the video above!

Debuted during their panel at New York Comic Con 2019, Steven Universe Future continues on the same idea left by the film which Steven finds himself continually struggling to reach a point where the fight will end. As fans can see by the new opening sequence, there’s quite a bit more to explore before it’s all over. Not only have we gone beyond the original opening song (considering there’s many more gems involved), but there are plenty of dark new forces on the horizon.

But with an older Steven (who drives!), and more experienced gems following the movie, now fans are going to be able to see how it all plays out as Steven Universe heads into his titular future. Steven Universe Future’s official tagline teases it as such, “After saving the universe, Steven is still at it, tying up every loose end. But as he runs out of other people’s problems to solve, he’ll finally have to face his own.”

There’s currently no release date set for Steven Universe Future as of this writing, but for those curious about what leads to this point you can check out our spoiler-free review of Steven Universe: The Movie here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “Steven Universe: The Movie is an incredible work of art that combines eclectic, amazing musical numbers with striking illustrations and breathtaking animation to outdo anything the franchise has attempted before. There’s nothing quite like it out there, and the film happily plays to its unique strengths to leave you vibrating on an existential level.”

Steven Universe was created by Rebecca Sugar, who had previously worked on Adventure Time as a writer and storyboard artist. It first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013 and has since built a huge fan base for its focus on inclusivity and lovely art and music design. You can currently find Steven Universe on Cartoon Network, and streaming through the CN app.