Toonami Shares Special Steven Universe: The Movie Promo

Steven Universe is one of the most popular cartoons on Cartoon Network these days, and it will be breaking out with a new movie in September. Early reviews have definitely raised the anticipation for this big debut, and now the film has gotten a little extra love from Adult Swim’s Toonami block. Releasing a new special promo for Steven Universe: The Movie, with new footage not seen in previous trailers, the promo is a great shout out from the famous block.

As noted in the promo by the mascot T.O.M., the “Adult Swim version of Toonami” missed out on working with great kids’ shows, and decided to branch out for this special occasion. Kids love it!

For those thinking this might have been a calculated business move, Toonami’s co-creator Jason DeMarco took to Twitter to shed some light on this promo. Clarifying that this promo was crafted out of pure fandom, “Before anyone asks: we did this promo because we are all huge fans of the show, and we know Rebecca and company are Toonami kids from way back, so we thought it would be fun to promote the movie Toonami style. No corporate mandate, just some fun! Kids Love It.”

There’s even a little tag at the end of the video emphasizing the Toonami humor fans are all aware of, and this is a neat branching out that hopefully the block continues with in the future. Although it’s mainly a showcase for anime, when the block was a part of Cartoon Network it often acted as a bridge between anime and kids’ television.

Steven Universe: The Movie is currently scheduled to premiere Monday, September 2nd on Cartoon Network. You can check out our spoiler-free review of Steven Universe: The Movie here. Here’s an excerpt to get you started, “Steven Universe: The Movie is an incredible work of art that combines eclectic, amazing musical numbers with striking illustrations and breathtaking animation to outdo anything the franchise has attempted before. There’s nothing quite like it out there, and the film happily plays to its unique strengths to leave you vibrating on an existential level.”

Steven Universe was created by Rebecca Sugar, who had previously worked on Adventure Time as a writer and storyboard artist. It first premiered on Cartoon Network in 2013 and has since built a huge fan base for its focus on inclusivity and lovely art and music design. You can currently find Steven Universe on Cartoon Network, and streaming through the CN app.