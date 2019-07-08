Watch: Stranger Things Gets Turned Into A Cult Classic ’80s Anime

Stranger Things has hit out with its third season, and the show has never been so spooky. With fans raving over the triumphant return, the Internet is honoring the show with all kinds of fan-projects, but this latest one takes the cake.

After all, one fan just gave Stranger Things the perfect anime makeover that works a little too well.

Over on Youtube, the channel Octopie banded together to make an original anime take on Stranger Things. The clip, which can be seen below, imagines how the hit Netflix series would look if it were given a sleek makeover.

While the video is more cleanly rendered than anything from the 1980s, this video nails the anime vibe in every way. It begins with a VHS intro before the next scene transitions into Dungeons and Dragons. The local gang can be seen playing a game before fans visit Eleven during an experiment. However, things take a turn for the worse when a monster comes from the ground and begins chasing after Mike Wheeler.

As the reel continues, fans see a brief recap of the season one finale before the second moves in. Mike is seen overtaken by his time in the Upside Down, but he is not left to fight alone. The anime follows everyone from Chief Hopper to Steve Harrington and more as they band together to save the sleepy towns of Hawkins from certain destruction.

This anime makeover proves the popular series would fit in well with anime, and that is no surprise. After all, the creators of Stranger Things have said anime titles like Elfen Lied and Akira inspired them to make the show. It only makes sense Eleven would fit in with the gang, so here’s to hoping an actual anime crossover gets approval down the line.

Stranger Things 3 stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair). Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix.