Stranger Things Shares Stunning Official Anime Promo Art

Stranger Things is getting ready to premiere its hotly anticipated third season later this Summer, and fans from all over are excited to see the new season. Netflix is gearing up for a big promotional push as the series’ July premiere gets closer, and has tapped a slew of international artists for special illustrations celebrating the upcoming premiere. One of such artists is a prominent illustrator with anime fans for his unique style, Yusuke Nakamura.

Illustrator for Tatami Galaxy and Night is Short, Walk On Girl, Nakamura puts his unique spin on events from Stranger Things’ second season and provides a look at the series fans won’t see anywhere else. Netflix Japan shared Nakamura’s slick illustration on their official Twitter account, and you can check it out below!

Netflix Japan also shared Nakamura’s comment on his new Stranger Things work, and Nakamura is most definitely a big fan of the series and its aesthetic, “I’ve never seen a drama where all the characters were so attractive, so I packed as many people as possible into the art. Even so, I’m sorry that I couldn’t fit all the characters from each episode in the piece. So, if you would, please let me draw the show again with everyone! I love them all!”

Stranger Things 3 is currently slated to premiere July 4 on Netflix, and this illustration highlights that the series is great through any vision! Both Tatami Galaxy and Night is Short, Walk on Girl are novels originally written by Tomihiko Morimi with illustrations provided by Yusuke Nakamura. Both works were adapted into notable anime projects directed by prominent Devilman Crybaby director, Masaaki Yuasa. Night is Short, Walk on Girl is currently available on Blu-ray and DVD, and GKIDS officially describes the film as such:

“From the visionary mind of director Masaaki Yuasa (Mind Game, Adventure Time’s “Food Chain”) comes The Night is Short, Walk On Girl, a comedy about one epic night in Kyoto. As a group of teens go out for a night on the town, a sophomore known only as “The Girl with Black Hair” experiences a series of surreal encounters with the local nightlife… all the while unaware of the romantic longings of Senpai, a fellow student who has been creating increasingly fantastic and contrived reasons to run into her, in an effort to win her heart.”