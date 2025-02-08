Studio Ghibli’s Castle in the Sky Has a Delicious Surprise for Fans

Of the many beloved anime movies that Studio Ghibli has created over its decades-long history, the production house hasn’t just been known for making legendary films. Ghibli has created some of the best looking food in animation period, with more than a few instances of dishes that look like they could pop off the screen. Now, as anime fans wonder what is next for Ghibli on the big screen, the legendary studio is sharing a first look for those wanting to get into the culinary side of one of the biggest movies of the production house.

Ghibli has seen its fair share of magical stories that have the chance to focus dishes that look mind-blowing in animation. Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Kiki’s Delivery Service, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Ponyo are just a few examples of edibles that have become some of the most mouth-watering of the anime game. For this upcoming surprise, Ghibli is relying on the story of Castle In The Sky, the animated film that hit the screen in 1986 and became one of the biggest entries in the studio’s long resume. Of course, the food in the 1986 anime was mouth watering in itself, making the property perfect for a cookbook of its own.

Studio Ghibli

Cookbook In The Sky

Shockingly enough, anime cookbooks are nothing new to the medium. Major franchises like One Piece, Food Wars, Naruto, Pokemon, and more have released books that allow fans to bring their dishes to life. Even Studio Ghibli itself has released cookbooks for a number of its movies in the past, including My Neighbor Totoro. While anime fans will have to wait until this fall to check out the Castle In The Sky cookbook, Viz Media has shared both a preview of the book and the cover of the publication.

“Announcement: Embark on a culinary adventure with hearty recipes inspired by Sheeta and Pazu’s journey in the classic Studio Ghibli film from Hayao Miyazaki. Castle in the Sky: The Official Cookbook, releases Fall 2025.”

studio ghibli & Viz Media

Ghibli’s Future

As mentioned previously, Ghibli has yet to confirm what the studio’s next film will be but it’s a safe bet that director Hayao Miyazaki will be involved. The legendary director was originally slated to retire following the release of The Boy And The Heron, but his retirement has been pushed back. Despite being in his 80s, Hayao felt that the Academy Award winning movie sparked his creative juices and he is back in working on new projects for Ghibli. Whatever Miyazaki ultimately decides to make, the upcoming project is sure to be one that sends shockwaves through the anime world.

