Spy x Family Creator Unveils Official Studio Ghibli Crossover Art

Spy x Family is planning to make a return later this year with its highly anticipated third season, continuing the Forgers’ story as they hide their true intentions from both the world and one another. As anime fans wait for the next episodes from Studios CloverWorks and Wit, manga creator Tatsuya Endo is continuing to unleash new chapters of the series to this day. As is the case with many mangaka in Japan, Endo himself is a giant fan of Studio Ghibli and the various works from director Hayao Miyazaki. In an official crossover, Tatsuya has shared a brand new take on the supernatural, heart-warning story known as Kiki’s Delivery Service.

While Kiki’s Delivery Service never won an Academy Award like some of its brethren at Studio Ghibli, aka The Boy And The Heron and Spirited Away, but it remains one of the most beloved features from the studio. Kiki is a young witch who decides that rather than using her sorcery to weave dark magic or take over the world, she’ll hop on her broom to deliver packages to people all over the world. The movie was based on a novel that hit the stands three years before the movie from writer Eiko Kadono and still remains one of the most heart-warming anime films of all time.

Ghibli & Cloverworks/Wit

Tatsuya Endo Dives Into The World of Ghibli

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Kiki’s Delivery Service, the original novel is releasing a special edition to allow anime fans to revisit the beloved story. Taking the opportunity to share their own take on Kiki, Spy x Family creator Tatsuya Endo has drawn the protagonist in his own unique style. Alongside the announcement and cover reveal, Endo broke down why he decided to lend his artistic style to the Studio Ghibli property.

“I was very honored to draw the illustration for the special cover commemorating the 40th anniversary of “Kiki’s Delivery Service.” It’s a work I’ve loved for a long time, and I myself have drawn many manga with witches as the theme, both tangible and intangible, so as a witch fan I’m very happy about this. It’s a warm and lovely piece that continues to be loved by many people, so be sure to pick up a copy.”

Ghibli’s Future

Following the successful release of The Boy And The Heron, Hayao Miyazaki confirmed that he would not be retiring as previously state. Rather, Miyazaki stated that making “How Do You Live?” reignited his creative streak, though Ghibli has yet to confirm what their next movie will be. Whatever Ghibli decides to do next, anime fans are sure to check it out since Ghibli has earned its legendary status more times than we can count.

Want to stay in the loop on all future anime crossovers? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on the Forger Family and Ghibli and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.