Studio Ghibli Fest 2018: Win Free Movie Tickets To See ‘The Cat Returns’

April may bring around lots of rain, but anime fans won’t let a few thunderclouds get in the way of them enjoying Studio Ghibli. This year, GKIDS has teamed up with Fathom Events to kick off another year of the Studio Ghilbi Fest. The event promises to bring a slew of top-tier film to theaters, and you have a chance to win free tickets to the festival’s next screening!

So, if you’ve been waiting to see The Cat Returns in theaters, then now is your chance!

Thanks to GKIDS, ComicBook is giving away free tickets to see The Cat Returns when it hits theaters this April. The classic film is slated to return to cinemas on 4/22 (Dub), 4/23 (Sub), and 4/25 (Dub). All you have to do to enter is submit your information through the embed below or via this link. You can also look up participating theaters and and ticket sales at GKIDS website here.

For those of you unfamiliar with The Cat Returns, the movie made its debut in 2002 under director Hiroyuki Morita. The film is based on a children’s tale of the same name, and Studio Ghibli oversaw the enchanting feature thanks to producer Toshio Suzuki.

If you want to learn more about the film, then you can read up on its official synopsis below:

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of My Neighbor Totoro and the Academy Award®-winning Spirited Away, comes a charming and magical adventure that will delight the entire family. Haru is walking home after a dreary day of school when she spies a cat with a small gift box in its mouth crossing a busy street, and she jumps in front of traffic to save the cat from an oncoming truck. To her amazement, the cat gets up on its hind legs, brushes itself off, and thanks her very politely. But things take an even stranger turn when later than night, the King of Cats shows up at her doorstep in a feline motorcade. He showers Haru with gifts, and decrees that she shall marry the Prince and come live in the Kingdom of Cats!”

