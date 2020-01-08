Hayao Miyazaki Ushers in New Year with Studio Ghibli Sketch

The new year, and decade, is upon us, with the arrival of 2020. While anime franchises such as My Hero Academia, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Pokemon, and several other juggernauts within the medium have wished their fans a happy new year, it is now Studio Ghibli‘s turn to do the same. Hayao Miyazaki, who recently came out of retirement and is working on new projects for the long running animation studio, has given fans a new sketch that celebrates his timeless artistic style with the “Year Of The Rat”!

Twitter User OtakuJp shared the recent sketch from Miyazaki that portrays a number of rats accumulating some coins happily as they truly bring the title of the “Year Of The Rat” to 2020 in a way that only one of the creators behind Studio Ghibli’s success could put together:

Studio Ghibli’s New Year Card illustrated by Hayao Miyazaki. 2020 is the year of Rat in the Twelve Earthly Branches (Eto). pic.twitter.com/JAtmt2hcde — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) January 1, 2020

Studio Ghibli is looking to have a bright 2020, with two new projects that are currently in the works. While no new details have been revealed about what these two new movies could be, Miyazaki himself, and his son, are working with the legendary animation studio in creating these brand new tales. Based on previous works from the film house such as Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, Howl’s Moving Castle, and a number of others.

Hayao Miyazaki has created some of the most legendary animated films to date, managing to blend the mundane with the magical, creating serious heart with each of his outings. The studio is even looking to bring some of their best properties to the real world with an amusement park that hopes to bring park goes into the supernatural worlds that they have created in the past.

Rodents have had some hilarious roles to play in Studio Ghibli films, one of the biggest being Yubaba’s son from the academy award winning film, Spirited Away. The massive baby was inadvertently changed into a mouse during the story and decided to remain that way as it kept him seriously humble and changed his character toward a more altruistic take.

