Giveaway: Win Tickets to See Kiki’s Delivery Service at Studio Ghibli Fest 2019

As summer kicks into high year this year, the team at GKIDS are ready to celebrate with a big anime gift. After all, Studio Ghibli Fest 2019 is still underway, and the next film to hit theaters is none other than Kiki’s Delivery Service.

So if you are wanting to check out the film, no worries! We have a giveaway just for you…

Thanks to GKIDS, ComicBook.com is giving fans the chance to win two free tickets to see Kiki’s Delivery Service in theaters. July 28 marks the first dub screening while July 29 goes live with the sub. The final screening will take place on July 31 with a dub showing.

If you want to enter the contest, all you need to do is enter through the embed below or link here. You can check out more details about Kiki’s Delivery Service below if you have never seen the Hayao Miyazaki classic!

“Celebrate the 30th anniversary of this beloved coming-of-age story from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of Spirited Away, and Academy Award®-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, about a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.

It is a tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don’t miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world, featuring the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds.”

