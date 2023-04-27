Studio Ghibli: Taiwan Police Launch Hunt For 'No-Face' Fugitive

If you watched Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away as a child, there is a good chance you were frightened by one of its creatures. No-Face has become a mascot for the movie, but back in the day, kids everywhere were wary of the spirit. Now, it seems No-Face is the target of a manhunt in Taiwan, and we have a traffic violation to thank for the ordeal.

The update comes from Taiwan News as the global post shared news from authorities. It turns out police in Easter Taiwan are looking for an unknown person dressed as No-Face who was spotted messing around on a bridge.

According to Liao Chih-chung, the police chief of Jinlun, the Studio Ghibli cosplayer broke several ordinances by messing around on the bridge. To be specific, they broke an item of Taiwan's Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act, so they now face a fine. Police want to fine the mystery No-Face fan NT$500 which is less than $20 USD.

As you can imagine, this case has caught the eye of fans online because of its Spirited Away connection. Netizens on Taiwan News say the fan's behavior cannot be condoned, but there are others online laughing over the prank. No tangible harm was done, but of course, authorities in Jinlun are not willing to overlook the fan's slight.

So far, no public leads have been given about this No-Face fan, so maybe they have given up their life of crime. As for Spirited Away, well – the movie is having a little resurgence in the United States. Right now, Ghibli Fest is going on, and the event just brought the movie's stage play to theaters across the United States. GKIDS has a couple more showings set up for the filmed play, so you can check out local showings near you right now! If you want to know more about Spirited Away, you can check out the original anime filmi through HBO Max, and its official synopsis can be read below:

"Chihiro's family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world. Overflowing with imaginative creatures and thrilling storytelling, Spirited Away became a worldwide smash hit, and is one of the most critically-acclaimed films of all time."

HT – Otaku USA Magazine