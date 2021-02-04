Studio Ghibli Park Updates Fans with Howl's Moving Castle Concept Art

Next year, a dream will come true for Studio Ghibli fans who have always wanted to step into the different worlds made by Hayao Miyazaki. The company is working on its first-ever theme park amidst the pandemic as Ghibli Park plans to open in 2022. Now, netizens have gotten a big update on the theme park, and it includes a look at Howl's Moving Castle.

Recently, the team behind the Aich prefecture park held a press conference to update the media on the destination. It was there a new video was published that shows off brand-new concept art for Ghibli Park. Howl's castle is shown in this new teaser as well as Ironworks from Princess Mononoke. These areas will be life-size replicas filled to the brim with authentic props, so fans will be able to step into the movies for a moment.

Ghibli Park will be opened 2022 in Aichi Prefecture. Howl's Castle and Irontown of Princess Mononoke will be reporduced !! pic.twitter.com/twPxz61CvR — otakujp (@otakucalendarjp) February 4, 2021

According to the video, visitors will be able to go into Howl's castle if they dare. The inside will lead to a living area with a bedroom attached on the side. This will gives fans an opportunity to feel how Howl lived, and we are certainly excited about that. This castle will be included in the second phase of Ghibli Park which is aiming for a 2023 debut. The first phase is still set to open in Fall 2022 and will contain the Youth Hill area. This section of the park will include the Dondoko Forest as well as the Great Ghibli Warehouse. But if you are set on joining Howl for tea at his castle, you might want to schedule your trip to Ghibli Park for 2023.

