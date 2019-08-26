Save 14% on Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

Spirited Away is the latest film in Studio Ghibli‘s lineup of animated classics to get a limited edition Blu-ray set from GKIDS and Shout Factory. Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 masterpiece comes packaged in a gorgeous hard slipcase and includes a 40 page book with “stunning art and essays” along with the film’s soundtrack on CD (for the first time in North America) and hours of special features.

At the time of writing, die-hard Studio Ghibli fans can grab the Spirited Away Collector’s Edition Blu-ray right here on Amazon for $42.74 (14% off) with shipping slated for November 12th. Note that you won’t be charged until the set ships, and if the price goes any lower during the pre-order period you’ll automatically get the discount.

The previously released Blu-ray collector’s editions for My Neighbor Totoro and Princess Mononoke are also available to order on Amazon here and here respectively – both priced at $34.99.

Special Features:

Feature-Length Storyboards

Original Theatrical Trailers

TV Spots

Behind the Microphone

“From the legendary Studio Ghibli, this wondrous fantasy film is one of the best-selling and internationally renowned films of all time, becoming the highest-grossing film in Japanese history in 2001. Winner of the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature, Hayao Miyazaki’s epic adventure is a dazzling masterpiece from one of the most iconic filmmakers in the history of animation.”

“Chihiro’s family is moving to a new house, but when they stop on the way to explore an abandoned village, her parents undergo a mysterious transformation and Chihiro is whisked into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress, Yubaba. Put to work in a magical bathhouse for spirits and demons, Chihiro must use all her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents and return to the normal world.”

