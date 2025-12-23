Studio Madhouse Anime Will Receive Its Own Live-Action Movie

Studio Madhouse has earned its place as one of the biggest anime studios, creating more than a few recognizable entries in the medium. Over the decades, the production house has created the likes of Trigun, Black Lagoon, Death Note, One-Punch Man, Hunter x Hunter, Overlord, and more. Next year, the studio will be returning to the world of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End for the titular character’s second season, though there is one anime series that might get lost in the shuffle. In a major new announcement, one of Madhouse’s most recent anime productions has confirmed that it is receiving a live-action movie, following in the footsteps of other major stories.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Wandance is an anime like no other, focusing on dance rather than world-ending battles, high-octane volleyball matches, or aliens attacking the Earth. While it might not have hit the same heights of popularity as many other anime from Madhouse, this hasn’t stopped it from receiving a future live-action movie. Recently, a new social media post from the franchise confirmed the upcoming silver screen outing, “Live-Action Film Adaptation Confirmed! Amazing! Following the anime, we’re getting a live-action film!!! This is all thanks to your incredible support. Truly, thank you so much.”

Time to Dance

Madhouse

The franchise also discussed its recent manga volume as the anime brings its first season to a close this year: “Volume 15’s cover features On-chan (so cute)! This volume is absolutely fantastic, and I want all of humanity to read it! On the very last page, Wandai-san drops an unexpected line you won’t want to miss. And don’t forget—the final episode of the anime airs tomorrow. Another must-watch! Please continue supporting Wandance—the original manga, the anime, and now the film as well!”

Wandance first premiered as a manga from Kodansha in 2019, created by the hilariously named artist known as “Coffee.” If you want to catch up on the series, the anime’s first season is currently available to stream on Hulu, and here’s how the streaming service describes the show: “Kabo is a high school student with a stutter who struggles to express his feelings. He finds himself drawn to his classmate Wanda, who pursues dance without worrying about how others see her. Seeking a form of freestyle expression, Kabo takes on the unfamiliar world of dance.”

Wandance is far from the first anime adaptation to receive a live-action adaptation, though this upcoming project is set to be made in Japan rather than offerings like Netflix’s One Piece and Alita: Battle Angel. In Japan, anime fans have seen the likes of Tokyo Revengers, Cells at Work, Fullmetal Alchemist, Bleach, Attack on Titan, and many more brought to the big screen, and while many aren’t screened in the West in the same way, they normally will find their way to North America in some form or fashion.

What do you think of Wandance receiving its own live-action adaptation? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Wandance Official Social Media