Studio Trigger Celebrates 10th Anniversary With Special Message to Fans

Studio Trigger celebrated its milestone tenth anniversary with a special message to fans! First formed by former Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Otsuka in 2011, the studio came out of the gate swinging with original projects like Kill la Kill. In the years since the studio has debuted all sorts of memorable new anime such as Space Patrol Luluco, Little Witch Academia, Darling in the Franxx, and even collaborative efforts with other studios like Tsuburaya Productions for a new take on Gridman. The studio even branched out with its very first debut film, Promare, to critical success not long ago either.

To celebrate such a huge milestone, Studio Trigger released an official statement on Twitter that began as such, "TRIGGER is finally 10 years old. This was only possible with the support of all of our fans! With your continued support, we would like to continue to bring joy and happiness through anime to all of our fans." But this was followed with a much fuller statement to fans of the studio from Trigger Inc. Representing President Masahiko Otsuka, and you can find it below:

"Studio Trigger will [become] 10 years old on August 22, 2021. This was not possible without the support of our loyal fans," Otsuka began. "We cannot truly thank you enough. The world went through a series of events that was unimaginable 10 years ago. Even now, the world is still in a very difficult situation. While we cannot better the situation physically, we hope that our animation will bring everyone enjoyment and joy, even if only in a small way. With your ongoing support, Trigger will continue to fire bullets of animation for the foreseeable future."

