Studio Trigger May Give Update on Cyberpunk 2077 Anime Soon

Cyberpunk 2077 as a video game by CD Projekt has seen its fair share of controversy, with copies of the game being so buggy on some consoles that it had to be pulled from digital stores such as Sony's Playstation Store, but that isn't stopping the streaming service of Netflix from diving into this technologically advanced world via an upcoming anime series. While no footage has been released by Studio TRIGGER, the legendary studio that revealed they'd be bringing the video game adaptation to the world of anime, it seems as though that might change with the upcoming Anime Expo 2021 event.

Listed in the press release for the upcoming Anime Expo event, Studio TRIGGER will be having a panel that not only will look at several of the projects of the anime producers' past but also perhaps their upcoming Netflix series titled Cyberpunk: Edgerunners:

(Photo: TRIGGER)

"Come join “Doodle with Studio Trigger” stream with creatives, including Lead Designer, Shigeto Koyama, who brought fans beloved anime series such as PROMARE and KILL la KILL!, and Sushio, the renowned Character Designer for KILL la KILL!. Make a request! Ask some questions! Or simply chill out with us… There may even be some sneak peeks of current productions!!

Studio Trigger renowned for its work on popular series such as Kill la Kill, Gurren Lagann, SSSS.Dynazenon, SSSS.Gridman and, most recently, the highly anticipated Netflix series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, based on the bestselling Cyberpunk 2077 video game."

TRIGGER has been a big part of the anime community with its energetic and dynamic animation style, with properties such as Kill La Kill and Promare managing to tell extremely different stories that can retain a level of action that few other anime properties are able to hit. Considering the studio's style, they certainly seem like a good choice to expand on the universe created by Studio Projekt in Cyberpunk 2077.

Netflix definitely hasn't been shy about entering into the world of anime not just by adding classic television series and films to their roster, but also by creating new anime series for already established properties, with the likes of The Witcher and Supercrooks being two major examples on the way from the streaming service.

Are you hyped for the arrival of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of CD Projekt's expanding universes.