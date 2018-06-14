Fans Have Questions About Studio Trigger’s Mysterious Countdown

With E3 wrapping up in Los Angeles, the Internet has been fielding game scoops left and right. However, no one saw this big announcement from Studio Trigger coming. Right now, it looks like the company is working on a video game, and the Internet has a lot of questions.

Earlier today, fans learned about the Studio Trigger to-do. The company’s website made a countdown page live teasing a mysterious collaboration with Arc System Works. As you can see below, the page is bare save for a logo, and the countdown will end on Saturday at 12:00 pm JST (via ANN).

Of course, gamers will know who Arc System Works is. The developer made it big with titles like Guilty Gear and Blazblue. Recently, fans were reacquainted with Arc System Works when Bandai Namco pushed Dragon Ball FighterZ live. The company helped create the stunning fighter, and it made another release when Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle went live.

So far, there is no telling what project is in store. There is a chance Studio Trigger may be lending its titles to pre-existing Arc System Works titles. A Guilty Gear x Kill la Kill special isn’t hard to imagine, but a full-on game could be in the works.

For those of you unaware of Studio Trigger, the studio is one of Japan’s most notable. The company was founded in 2011 after its creators left Gainax to kick off their own studio. The studio’s first project was a short called Little Witch Academia, a title that has gone on to get a full anime series. Other titles followed like Kill la Kill, Darling in the Franxx, and SSSS.Gridman will make its debut this fall.

As you can see below, fans have plenty of questions about this special announcement, and many are hoping the tease is about some sort of crossover fighter. A fighter title geared around Kill la Kill would not be unwanted, but Studio Trigger’s recent success with Darling in the Franxx could garner the company more attention should Arc Works System give it a go. So, you can expect the Internet to have plenty of reactions no matter how Saturday’s announcement goes.

What do you make of this teaser? Do you think a full-on game is on the way? Or will it be a simple crossover event? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

GWOtaku

So what are the odds on Studio Trigger x Arc System works being…..a Kill la Kill fighter.



Could be an original thing too of course. Either way, some internet explosions be incoming — Todd DuBois (@GWOtaku) June 13, 2018

ThatLastly

Studio Trigger and Arc System Works are going to be announcing a collaboration. Hoping it’s a fighting game of all Trigger’s characters but since Trigger are the ones making the announcement I think it’s more likely to be a BlazBlue anime. hmmmmm — lastly ?️‍? (@ThatLastly) June 13, 2018

KiwiOfTheDead

Studio Trigger and Arc System Works are teasing a countdown that ends in two and a half days.



Basically, we’re getting a Trigger Fighting Game. — ?️‍? The Ultimate In Attraction to Kitchenware (@KiwiOfTheDead) June 13, 2018

link5469

Anyway joking aside.

Any idea what arc system works and Studio Trigger are planning?

I mean arc system works are a fighting game company and Studio Trigger are anime.

So darling in the franxx ass fighters maybe lol??? — darkwinlord (@link5469) June 13, 2018

elpheltvalentin

https://t.co/R5zEzF9aIs

what this will be: trigger characters in BBTag



what i WANT this to be: TRIGGER X GUILTY GEAR CROSSOVER FIGHTER — ⭐KAIJEW⭐ @ CEO training montage (@elpheltvalentin) June 13, 2018

CpnLag

Studio Trigger x Arc System Works.



I have no idea what they are counting down to but I might be more hype for this than Smash Bros and Metal Wolf Chaos. Maybe. — Sean “Space Wizard” (@CpnLag) June 13, 2018

WulfwoodsSins

Studio Trigger X Arc System Works?! A fighting game with Kill La Kill, Inferno Cop, Luluco, and FranXX?



SIGN ME UP! — WulfwoodsSins (@WulfwoodsSins) June 13, 2018

StoofooHD

The Studio Trigger x Arc System Works countdown. The bold, red font on this reminds me of Kill la Kill’s style of titles.



The reveal could be anything, but that’s what stands out to me.https://t.co/YS8D9wGX6R — Triple Agent (@StoofooHD) June 13, 2018

KDZen_

There is a countdown website



For Studio Trigger X Arc System Works



The literal Dream Team of animation https://t.co/BaB6x4DWPW — KD ? (@KDZen_) June 13, 2018

JoeCoolMaverick