Fans Have Questions About Studio Trigger’s Mysterious Countdown

With E3 wrapping up in Los Angeles, the Internet has been fielding game scoops left and right. However, no one saw this big announcement from Studio Trigger coming. Right now, it looks like the company is working on a video game, and the Internet has a lot of questions.

Earlier today, fans learned about the Studio Trigger to-do. The company’s website made a countdown page live teasing a mysterious collaboration with Arc System Works. As you can see below, the page is bare save for a logo, and the countdown will end on Saturday at 12:00 pm JST (via ANN).

Of course, gamers will know who Arc System Works is. The developer made it big with titles like Guilty Gear and Blazblue. Recently, fans were reacquainted with Arc System Works when Bandai Namco pushed Dragon Ball FighterZ live. The company helped create the stunning fighter, and it made another release when Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle went live.

So far, there is no telling what project is in store. There is a chance Studio Trigger may be lending its titles to pre-existing Arc System Works titles. A Guilty Gear x Kill la Kill special isn’t hard to imagine, but a full-on game could be in the works.

For those of you unaware of Studio Trigger, the studio is one of Japan’s most notable. The company was founded in 2011 after its creators left Gainax to kick off their own studio. The studio’s first project was a short called Little Witch Academia, a title that has gone on to get a full anime series. Other titles followed like Kill la Kill, Darling in the Franxx, and SSSS.Gridman will make its debut this fall.

As you can see below, fans have plenty of questions about this special announcement, and many are hoping the tease is about some sort of crossover fighter. A fighter title geared around Kill la Kill would not be unwanted, but Studio Trigger’s recent success with Darling in the Franxx could garner the company more attention should Arc Works System give it a go. So, you can expect the Internet to have plenty of reactions no matter how Saturday’s announcement goes.

What do you make of this teaser? Do you think a full-on game is on the way? Or will it be a simple crossover event? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

