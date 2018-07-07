Studio Trigger Reveals First Look at ‘Promare’ Main Character

Studio Trigger is one of the most beloved studios making anime because fans are drawn to the studio’s stylish takes on action, character designs, and settings. The trend is most certainly going to continue with their newest series, Promare.

While not much is known about Studio Trigger’s newest project, they did show fans attending their Anime Expo 2018 panel the series’ main character, Galo.

Promare is a joint effort between Studio Trigger and X-FLAG Studio (Monster Strike The Animation) with more information being teased for the project in the Fall. The story isn’t currently known, but the impressions from Anime Expo are positive with Twitter user @JessJMcCallum (who also provides the photo seen above) noting that along with a new trailer for those exclusively in attendance, new character Galo is “a new recruit in a rescue team. He is a bit stupid… but his spirit and heart are strong!”

While not much is known about the new anime’s story, the production staff behind the series is full of heavy hitters. Hiroyuki Imaishi will be directing the series, and Kazuki Nakashima will be writing the screening play. Both have played a major hand in Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill, with Imaishi branching to Space Patrol Luluco and Nakashima contributing to Toei’s Kamen Rider Fourze.

Studio Trigger is readying to release a few big anime projects with SSSS.Gridman leading the pack this Fall. The series also had its world premiere at Anime Expo 2018. As for other major Studio Trigger effort Kill la Kill, the series is coming back in a major way with its own video game produced by Arc System Works.

Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. It was licensed in the United States by Aniplex of America starting July 2014.

The series had its English language broadcast premiere on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in February 2015. A manga serialization written by Ryo Akizuki began in Young Ace magazine in 2013. It was received extremely well critically and praised for its expresses character animation and fight scenes.

For those unfamiliar Kill la Kill, the series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Libers” sewed within.