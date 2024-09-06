Suicide Squad: Isekai Releases Rocking New Music Video

The Suicide Squad Isekai might have already ended its first season but that doesn't mean Wit Studio is finished with Harley Quinn and her oddball group. While the production house hasn't confirmed a second season, Warner Bros. and Wit has created a new music video with animation that brings back the DC supervillains to the forefront. The Suicide Squad Isekai's ending theme was one of the catchiest anime tunes of 2024 thanks to artist Mori Calliope's talents and now you can rock out to it whenever you want.

While a second season hasn't been confirmed by either Wit or Warner Bros., the recent Isekai anime certainly laid the groundwork for the Squad's return. In the final moments of the season finale, it was revealed that the Joker had been playing a significant role in the "Isekai world". Taking on the appearance of the likes of Katana and several other familiar characters, the Clown Prince of Crime was apparently attempting to create a chaotic world perfect for Harley. Should the anime continue, the Dark Knight's greatest villain is sure to play a bigger role.

Go-Getters Gets Animated

The ending theme wasn't just one to remember thanks to Mori's vocal talents. The Suicide Squad Isekai saw Amanda Waller and her Task Force X busting a move to cap off each episode of the first season. Should the anime adaptation receive a second season, the Squad better brush up on their dance moves if they're hoping to top season one.

Recently, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with The Suicide Squad Isekai's producer, Shinya Tsuruoka, who broke down how the Squad's first anime came to be, "First of all, from an internal point of view, Batman Ninja (2018) was a big part of the story. The concept of producing an anime adaptation of DC with a Japan-inspired taste by Warner Bros. Japan, was quite successful with Batman Ninja (2018). This was a unique, distinctive project for WBJ. Following this success, we thought, "Let's try this with a TV anime series using another DC characters!" So, we approached WIT Studio, one of the best studios in Japan, with the project proposal. They showed great interest, and the discussions progressed rapidly from there."

Want to see if the Suicide Squad's first anime will return? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Harley and her fellow DC supervillains in the Isekai world.