Suicide Squad Isekai Is Launching Its Own Webtoon

Suicide Squad Isekai might have ended its run for the Summer, but the anime is keeping the hype going with the release of a new Webtoon. DC Comics teamed up with Warner Bros. Japan and Wit Studio on the release of Suicide Squad Isekai, a new anime that introduces a whole new take on the famous DC Comics villains group. The series made its debut as part of the packed Summer 2024 anime schedule, and ran for ten episodes before it came to an end earlier this week. But thankfully for fans of the series, it’s not completely over as a franchise just yet.

Suicide Squad Isekai has announced on their official website it will be launching a new Webtoon comic release with Line Manga and Jump Toon beginning on August 25th. This is the first anime series that Wit Studio has ever released a simultaneous Webtoon adaptation for, and will be featured with a fully colored, vertical read format release. To celebrate the announcement of the new Webtoon adaptation coming later this month, you can check out the cover art for the Suicide Squad Isekai Webtoon below.

Cover art for Suicide Squad Isekai Webtoon

How to Watch Suicide Squad Isekai

Featuring Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts, Suicide Squad Isekai‘s currently available debut season is now streaming with Max and Hulu. It’s yet to be announced if the series will continue, but it begins to tease itself as such, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

The synopsis continues with, “After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!”