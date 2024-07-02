Suicide Squad Isekai English Dub Announced

Suicide Squad Isekai has helped to kick off the Summer 2024 anime season, and the anime has announced it will be getting an English dub release soon! Suicide Squad Isekai is likely going to be the wildest new anime we will get to see this Summer overall, and the first three episodes made their premiere. Showcasing how the classic DC Comics villains group have each gotten a makeover with the new anime, Harley Quinn and many others have been forcibly transported to another world for Amanda Waller. And this new anime is really only getting started with some big plans for the future.

Suicide Squad Isekai is now streaming with Max and Hulu, and will continue to release new episodes on Thursdays throughout the Summer. But while it’s currently only available with a Japanese language option, Warner Bros. Japan has announced that the English dub release will be available some time later this week. A concrete release date has not been set for the English dub, nor has the voice cast been announced as of the time of this writing, but it won’t be too long before even more fans will get to check out the wild new anime for themselves.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/wb_anime/status/1807987564424712547

What Is Suicide Squad Isekai?

Featuring Eri Osada directing Suicide Squad Isekai for WIT Studio with Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara writing the scripts, Suicide Squad Isekai begins to tease itself as such, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies-an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

The synopsis continues with, “After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!”

Suicide Squad Isekai is now streaming on Max and Hulu, and it will run for ten episodes.