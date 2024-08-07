My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Has Big Plans for Lex Luthor, Slade Wilson

My Adventures with Superman has become one of Adult Swim’s latest hits, and it isn’t hard to see why. DC Comics has a rich history of heroes, and Superman is now expanding his horizons with the anime. With two hits seasons under thumb, My Adventures with Superman is expected to burn bright with its third season. Adult Swim is already hard at work on the comeback, and thanks to a recent interview, we know Lex Luthor will finally team up with Slade Wilson this go around.

The whole thing comes from CinemaBlend as the site spoke with Jake Wyatt, one of the showrunners on My Adventures with Superman. It was there the executive made note of season three, saying that Lex Luthor will find common ground with Slade after the two butted heads in season two.

“I’m excited about that relationship a lot, partly because it’s the brains and brawn pairing, that’s always fun to do. And then partly because you’ve got these two self-serving survivors,” Wyatt said about the bond between Lex and Slade.

“They both survived General Lane, they both survived Amanda Waller, and now they’re out in the private sector trying to make it happen. So who comes out on top when it’s two treasonous little traitors in business together? I’m really excited to see that.”

Of course, My Adventures with Superman season two gave these men more room than ever to collaborate. Amanda Waller has been sent running, and Task Force X is now caput. As such, Lex is ready to stretch his legs with LexCorp with Slade by his side. No doubt, the pair are going to cause big issues for Superman and his growing crew of comrades once season three goes live. So honestly, the comeback of My Adventures with Superman cannot come fast enough.

What do you think about this latest update on My Adventures with Superman? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!