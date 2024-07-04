Suicide Squad Isekai Hypes Future Episodes With New Trailer

The Suicide Squad Isekai is one of the biggest anime arrivals of this summer and that should come as no surprise to both anime fans and fans of the DC supervillain team. Assembling some of the greatest villains introduced in the comic book medium to their first anime adaptation, the series has been hinting at the arrival of some other big names from the DC Universe making an appearance. As a part of this year’s Anime Expo, the Warner Bros Discovery and Wit Studio collaboration has released a new trailer that shows off the other squad that was already inside the Isekai realm.

The other team has been hinted at throughout the isekai series, and those watching the show have already seen Ratcatcher in action. Joining the rat-chatting villain is Enchantress, Katana, Killer Croc, and the Thinker, who are shown front and center in this new trailer. Needless to say, Harley and her crew are going to have some major hurdles as the series continues on both MAX and Hulu.

Suicide Squad Isekai: Super Villain Party

If you need a breakdown on the new Suicide Squad anime, here’s how Warner Bros describes the series, “Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies -an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go berserk after arriving in the ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking.”

The synopsis continues, “After negotiations with Queen Aldora, their liberation is contingent upon the conquest of her enemies, the hostile Imperial army. The Squad members have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the battle’s frontline. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive in the ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!”

