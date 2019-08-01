Sunrise Launches New Gundam Channel On Youtube

Sunrise is giving mech enthusiasts just what they’re looking for with a Youtube channel that is packed to the gills with Gundam content. The long running franchise, first premiering as an anime in 1979 with Mobile Suit Gundam, has had such an impact on society that it has garnered giant statues erected in Japan as well as a “Gundam Satellite” to be launched for the Summer Olympics held in Tokyo next year, 2020. To help celebrate the franchise’s 40th anniversary, Sunrise just announced that several of the fan favorite anime series will be arriving online through their new channel.

Anime News Network shared the news that Sunrise has just established this new channel, allowing fans to revisit numerous Gundam series, or experience them for the first time for free on Youtube:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News Sunrise Launches New ‘Gundam Channel’ for Streaming on YouTube • 1st part of catalog series to be gradually added; Gundam Build series will have episode blocks every Thursday #anime https://t.co/TN9toLW7kn — Anime News Network (@Anime) July 31, 2019

So which of the anime series within the large library of Gundam will be making an appearance on the Sunrise Youtube Channel? All of them really. The first three episodes of each Gundam series has been added to the channel. Though additional episodes will be added to the following animes, which include: Mobile Suit Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans, Mobile Suit Gundam 00, Mobile Fighter G Gundam, Mobile Suit Gundam, Gundam Build Fighters, Gundam Build Fighters Try, Gundam Build Divers, and the upcoming anime series, Gundam Build Divers Re:RISE.

New episodes of Gundam series will be added on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays moving forward and considering what they have to work with, it doesn’t seem like Sunrise will be at a loss for content any time soon. There are currently dozens of anime to choose from under the mech suit franchise, spanning a number of universes and supplying hundreds of Gundam designs, so fans will have plenty to choose from.

What series will you be checking out on the Sunrise Gundam Youtube channel? What’s been your favorite Gundam anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and mech suits!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary, a studio who is currently in the midst of bringing a new take on Toho’s Godzilla franchise to the screen.