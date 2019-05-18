Dragon Ball Heroes’ New Villain Team is About to Attack Universe 7

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime is deep into its “Universal Conflict: Dawn of War” arc, which has introduced a new team of powerful villains to the franchise, in the form of the Core Area Warriors. Led by the psychic fighter Hearts, the Core Area Warriors are going universe to universe systematically stealing energy to power a weapon called the “Universe Seed,” which is said to be able to destroy Grand Zeno himself!

After thrashing both Universe 6 and Universe 11, the Core Area Warriors have revealed their next intended target to siphon energy from, and it’s none other than Goku and Vegeta’s home turf of Universe 7!

Ironically enough, It’s Goku and Vegeta who put the target on their home universe. Most of Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 11 takes place in Universe 11, as Goku, Vegeta and the Time Patrol try to aid the Pride Troopers in defending Universe 11. However, even with Goku’s Ultra Instinct Omen upgrade and the limitless strength of Jiren, The Core Area Warriors prove to have the upper hand. Goku is undone by the psychic might of Hearts’ telekinesis, while Jiren is beaten by the Resurrected Zamasu and the power of the Universe Seed.

At the dire moment when it looks like Hearts may take Goku out for good, Kaioshin warps onto the battlefield and gives Goku the necessary moment to warp himself, Supreme Kai, Vegeta and Future Trunks away to safety. Unfortunately, Zamasu recognizes Kaioshin as the Supreme Kai of Universe 7, and that leads Hearts to the easy decision that Universe 7 should therefore be The Core Area Warriors’ next target for invasion!

With the power that the Core Area Warriors have demonstrated both individually and collectively, Universe 7 is about to be under one of the worst assaults in the history of Dragon Ball. It’s going to be interesting to see what strategy Goku and co. come up with to defend their universe; more than that, it will be interesting to see if some the deeper bench of Dragon Ball Z / Dragon Ball Super characters get to make their debut in this Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime. Not that the likes of Yamcha and Tien could stand for long against these villains…

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami programming block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

