5 Questions Black Clover Needs to Answer Before It Ends

Black Clover is closer than ever to its grand finale with new updates coming later through the year, but there are some big questions that it needs to make sure to answer before it all comes to an end. Yuki Tabata’s Black Clover is currently working through the ultimate climax of the series, and it comes at the tail end of a massive fight against Lucius Zogratis and his army of Paladins. As it speeds towards its finale, it’s becoming clear that there are still many threads floating in the air that need to be resolved.

Black Clover has been trying its best to wrap up all of these lingering moments with its final arc as the war saw a bunch of characters making their way to the spotlight. But even with all of these comebacks and attempts at wrapping up each character’s story, there are still five big questions that are lingering over the series that need to get answered before it all comes to an end. Read on for more, but be sure you’re caught up with Black Clover’s manga.

Courtesy of Shueisha

5). Are the Devils Defeated?

The Devils have been a massive threat over Asta and the others for quite a while, but have they been fully defeated. Although Adrammalech’s role in the finale ended up being quickly resolved as he joined the humans’ side rather than lead to some grander plan later on, Lucius being defeated does not necessarily mean that the threat from the Devils has ended.

We need a full confirm that Asta and the others will never have to deal with the Devils again after this war they barely survived. In order to truly allow the series to end with a happy kind of ending that fans are hoping to see, all of the threats need to be confirmed over and dealt with so fans can truly enjoy it. It’s not going to hit as hard if fans are aware there’s still a fight coming down the line.

Shueisha

4). What Happens to the Other Kingdoms?

Although the primary focus has been on the Clover Kingdom, Black Clover has made sure to establish that the other kingdoms have fruitful territories of their own. It got to the point where each one was inspired to join in the final war, so there is a question of what happens to them after all of this as well. Because not only does the Clover Kingdom need a new Wizard King, but the Spade Kingdom has its own heir back with Yuno confirmed to originally have been born to the royal family there.

The final chapters of the series need to make sure to firmly establish what happens to other kingdoms after the war. Are they going to more allied with each other following the events of the war? Are they going to communicate with each other at all? Or are they going back to the fractured existence they had before? Ultimately, fans just need a look at what this world is going to be like once we stop following it.

Shueisha / Pierrot

3). Does Yami Like Charlotte?

There are a couple of key potential romances in Black Clover that fans need to see a conclusion too, and one of them is between Yami and Charlotte. This possible romance between Captains started as a fun gag revealing a new side of the usually thorny Charlotte, and had Yami being more obtuse than ever before. It was the clash of their personalities that made it an inherently hilarious pairing, but it got much more serious as the battles got more intense.

We’ve gotten a full confession of how she feels towards Yami, but he himself did not hear it as he was unconscious at the time. The two of them have not shared the screen in the same way through the final arc, so the series needs to be sure to revisit the two of them and conclude this long will they/won’t they. Yami doesn’t necessarily need to reciprocate Charlotte’s feelings, but we need to know how he feels either way.

Shueisha

2). Does Asta Love Noelle or Mimosa?

The other key romance is a bit more important, however, as fans need to know how Asta feels about Noelle. It’s the same kind of situation where Noelle has fully realized she loves Asta, but he’s been too wrapped up in the final battles to even recognize her feelings for him. Noelle needs to full confess her feelings for Asta, and thus also needs to see how he might feel about her. Asta has really only had one love in his life, and Sister Lily turned him down right before the final arc. It’s unclear if whether or not he’s even thought about romance since.

Asta will be heading into a much brighter future after Lucius’ defeat, and a new romance might be possible. There’s also the question of how Asta feels about Mimosa as well, so he’s got quite a lot he’s going to need to think through when all of the fights are over. There’s just a hope that the manga will stick around long enough to actually give an answer. Whether he starts a romance or not, fans need to find out how Asta feels.

Courtesy of Shueisha

1). Who Will Be the Ultimate Wizard King?

When Black Clover comes to an end, it absolutely needs to crown Asta or Yuno as the new Wizard King. It can’t go the Naruto route and give someone else the title in the meantime because the entire story has been surrounding these two rivals and their dream. The two of them are now closer than ever, and the stronger of the two will be the Ultimate Wizard King. We need to know who that’s going to be.

In turn, we need to see who is stronger between Asta and Yuno. There’s no bigger question burning as we get to the finale, and the series simply can’t end without a definitive answer for it. It just won’t be as satisfying of an ending otherwise.

