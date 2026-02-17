3 Original Characters the Jujutsu Kaisen Sequel Must Unveil Before It Ends

Jujutsu Kaisen’s sequel, Modulo, takes place seven decades after the original series ends, and while fans were already excited to see what the story would focus on, the return and influence of the original cast made it even more compelling. So far, the sequel has provided plenty of information about legacy characters, starting with Maki and Yuta, revealing that their grandchildren would become the main protagonists of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the story progressed, Nobara was also confirmed to be alive and made a brief return, while Yuji, the original protagonist, has taken center stage in the current narrative. With the series nearing its conclusion and all the groundwork for its ending already in place, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo should also reveal three more.

3) Aoi Todo

MAPPA

Technically, the confirmation that Aoi Todo is still alive was already made in Chapter 20 of the sequel, revealed through bonus content. Nobara Kugisaki confirmed that he is still close to Yuji and is the only one who would know where Yuji might be. However, the series has never actually depicted him on-screen. Given that the Jujutsu Kaisen sequel is set to end with the erasure of Cursed Energy, it will finally give Yuji some rest, allowing him to hibernate for the next 300 years.

With that in mind, the series ending with Aoi Todo entering the story and recreating their iconic brotherhood dynamic feels necessary. It would give Yuji’s solitary existence a much-needed moment of connection, helping him realize his dream, at least a little.

2) Hakari Kinji

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

By the end of the original series, Kinji Hakari stands as one of the most prominent and powerful characters, playing a crucial role in the final events by taking on Uraume. As one of the last major additions to the cast, and easily one of the quirkiest and most rowdy, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding how he lived after everything ended.

Perhaps the Fight Club he always wanted to make official was finally recognized by Jujutsu Headquarters as part of a final agreement. Hakari was one of the most passionate characters in the original series, with powers that were unparalleled in their own right, and the sequel should provide some information about him before it wraps up.

1) Megumi Fushiguro

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

There is no denying that Megumi was one of the most prominent characters from the original series, embodying main-character traits for far longer than Yuji. It’s only natural for fans to wonder where Megumi Fushiguro is in the sequel, especially since he was part of the main trio, yet the series has provided no information about him. There’s a strong chance that Megumi is still alive, as his death would almost certainly have been noted given his standing among Jujutsu Sorcerers.

Perhaps he remains among the top ranks of the Jujutsu Sorcerers, possibly even serving as the head of the Zenin clan. With Yuji making the ultimate decision to erase Cursed Energy, he might seek advice from his old friend, or, if Megumi is no longer alive, an upcoming chapter should at least acknowledge him, with Yuji reflecting on how Megumi would have viewed his choice. Either way, Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo must provide some information on Megumi, as he was one of the most influential characters in the original series, and ending the sequel without acknowledging his existence would be a glaring oversight.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!