‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Anime Proves Cumber is the Strongest Villain Yet

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has introduced a powerful new Saiyan to the franchise in Cumber, and he’s been steadily showing off just how strong he is with each new episode of the promotional anime series.

The latest episode of the promotional anime went the extra mile and proved just how strong Cumber is as he easily fights off Super Saiyan Blue Kaio-Ken Vegito and doesn’t even break a sweat.

Cumber’s strange Evil Ki has already been a major problem for Goku, Vegeta, and Trunks, as their last attack on him was meaningless. Cumber has yet to take any major damage, or even notable scratches, and his power only increases the more he fights like his Saiyan brethren.

In the latest episode, he’s able to fight off a fused Goku and Vegeta in his base form. Vegito can’t handle him in Super Saiyan Blue, so he tries to transform into the Kaio-ken state to compensate. This isn’t enough either, as Cumber is able to counter Vegito’s Final Kamehameha Wave with a large evil ki blast.

As Vegito continues to struggle, Cumber laughs and vows to crush Vegito with his own hands. By this, he means by transforming into Golden Oozaru with an artificial full moon device. When he transforms, he gains power to blast away Vegito hard enough to completely separate Goku and Vegeta from one another.

The battle with Cumber seems to only be beginning, and Cumber at this point has an seemingly endless well of dark power to draw from making him one of the most dangerous villains in the franchise yet. If you’re curious, the third episode of the promotional Super Dragon Ball Heroes anime is titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!”

The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Cumber has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Cumber counters by unleashes an amazing form.”

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.