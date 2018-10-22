‘Dragon Ball’ Shares First-Look At Super Saiyan 4 Vegito

Dragon Ball has done all kinds of crazy things over the years, but Super Dragon Ball Heroes takes it to a whole new level. The video game franchise is known by fans for its “fan-fiction’ take on the canon, and its recent anime proved that is still true when Super Saiyan 4 Vegito showed up.

So, if you’ve been missing the fusion, you don’t need to fret. Another look at the character just went live, and the fighter is as beefy as ever.

Recently, Super Dragon Ball Heroes stepped out with a new take on Super Saiyan 4 Vegito on Youtube. As you can see above, a reel about the franchise went live to hype its anniversary this month, and the clip features new footage of Vegito.

The scene with the fusion is short, but fans can get a close look at the fighter. The bit begins with a wide shot of SSJ4 Vegito in all his long-haired glory. Not long after, a close-up is given of Vegito’s face that shows off his Potara jewels, and the fusion powers up with a joint cry before the reel moves on to its next scene.

For fans, this reel may mark their first look at Vegito’s new animated form, but Super Dragon Ball Heroes unveiled it awhile back. Earlier this year, a trailer for the game teased the upcoming power-up for the next Universe Mission. The reel showed in-game versions of Goku Xeno and Vegeta Xeno fusing via Potara earrings whilst in their SSJ4 states. The end result welcomed Vegito to the battlefield to fight Cumber, so fans can expect to see this battle play out in the game’s promotional anime soon enough.

How are you liking this anime take on Super Dragon Ball Heroes so far?

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

Do you need to brush up on your Dragon Ball Heroes lore? You can check out the synopsis for its promotional anime below:

“Trunks returns from the future to train with Goku and Vegeta. However, he abruptly vanishes. The mysterious man “Fu” suddenly appears, telling them that Trunks has been locked up on the “Prison Planet”, a mysterious facility in an unknown location between universes. The group searches for the Dragon Balls to free Trunks, but an unending super battle awaits them! Will Goku and the others manage to rescue Trunks and escape the Prison Planet?”