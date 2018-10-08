‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Artist Takes on Bowsette Challenge

One of Nintendo fans’ recent favorites from the series is a character that’s not even an official creation as fans were drawn to the idea of a new power-up making characters more like Princess Peach.

This has led to fans imagining Bowser undergoing a Peach transformation, with even one of the artists behind Dragon Ball Heroes giving his own interpretation of “Bowsette.”

Author behind some of the Dragon Ball Heroes‘ manga adaptations, Yoshitaka Nagayama, shared his take on Bowsette to Twitter recently. While not as “sexy” as interpretations from other manga artists like One Punch Man’s Yusuke Murata, this take on the fan-original character definitely fits the cute overall nature of the Super Mario franchise.

While the Bowsette fan-art trend may be dying down overall in terms of its Internet popularity, things are expected to increase in fervor as New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is currently scheduled for a release on the Nintendo Switch January 11. It ports over the game once released on the Wii U with several new extras such as new characters like Toadette and Nabitt, new power-ups like the Peach Crown, and even combines the extra levels from the New Super Luigi U expansion.

The “Peach Crown” transforming Toadette into “Peachette” is what initially sparked the “Bowsette” phenomenon as fans didn’t take long to imagine what the Peach Crown would result in if placed on the head of the franchise’s big baddie Bowser. The results certainly set the Internet on fire for a time.

If you’re unaware of this arcade game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series based on the game, the fourth episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”