‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Its New Detective Vegeta Arc

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game will be continuing its Universe Mission 3 arc with a new challenge mission that will introduce what is sure to be a controversial new character: Detective Vegeta!

Yes, you read that right: Vegeta gets a Sherlock Holmes makeover in this latest challenge mission, and the debut trailer for the Detective Vegeta shows that he can throw down just as well as his non-detective counterpart – even using some fo the same attacks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There’s been no real confirmation on how the character will fit into the actual storyline of the Universe Mission 3 arc, but hopefully it will be something compelling enough to explain this somewhat silly depiction of the Prince of Saiyans.

The trailer translations have revealed a full title that reads “Detective Vegeta!? The Case of Missing Limited Edition Ice Cream!” which is not all that encouraging to those who look and see something insanely silly in Detective Vegeta. It sounds almost like a filler episode of Dragon Ball anime, in which Vegeta would have to, say, locate some one-of-a-kind ice cream that Bulma had promised to Beerus and Whis, before the destroyer arrives and gets pissed at being denied his treat. Why that would prompt Vegeta to dress up in detective clothes is anyone’s guess – we’re just trying to wrap our minds around this thing, in way we can!

Needless to say, fans have been going in on this one – but the reactions are not all bad, surprisingly enough! Check some of those out, below!

Why Not?

The next Super DB Heroes challenge mission: “Detective Vegeta!? The Case of the Missing Limited Edition Ice Cream”. Because hey, why not? https://t.co/4MKxdK0U3p — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) July 30, 2018

Mind: Blown

Detective Vegeta is a thing and I can’t wrap my head around it. @VoiceOfVegeta pic.twitter.com/eBMui22SQG — Michael Tenorio (@tyrannosaur87) July 30, 2018

On the Case

I’m ready to solve the case with detective Vegeta lmao pic.twitter.com/oOJyJeydiq — ✨Maria MsDBZbae?✨ (@MsDBZbabe) July 28, 2018



Love The Silly

Detective Vegeta is the kind of stupid shit I live for when it comes to Dragon Ball.#DragonBallSuper #SuperDragonBallHeroes pic.twitter.com/0anyNgtTpD — John Guerra (@Scourgey) July 31, 2018

The Ultimate Anime Crossover

@Rhymestyle

So like, that detective Vegeta trailer made me realize these two need to collab

best team in the game tbh

So I made this pic.twitter.com/QVBHgzbkUk — Popper John (@Roundabout458) July 30, 2018



These two would be solving mysteries all over Kanto and Universe 7.



Detective Vegeta : I have a hunch about his power level. It’s approximately over 9000.



Detective Pikachi : How did you figure it out?



Detective Vegeta : Elementary my dear Pikachu.@KenXyro @SavinTheBees pic.twitter.com/HzHdFBeAbS — BlackScape (@DragonBallBLK) July 30, 2018

Vegeta: Ace Attorney

Meitantei Bejiita/Detective Vegeta reminds me of the “OBJECTION!” point of Phoenix Wright in Ace Attorney, which Haruhi Suzumiya also parodied. XD pic.twitter.com/xYGx6BOfO0 — Sadara Ouji (@Jiitari) July 30, 2018

Everything They Wanted

https://t.co/Z9LlplK4MC

My life is now complete. — ここあみんと (@KakaoMinze) July 30, 2018

*****

What do you think of “Detective Vegeta?” Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie will be released in December. Dragon Ball Super airs its English Dubs Saturday nights on Cartoon Network’s Toonami. Dragon Ball Heroes is the new promotional anime series now streaming online in Japan.