Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Episode 3 Synopsis and Release Date

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has become the underdog anime champion. You might think the anime had it made since it was tied to iconic series Akira Toriyama created two decades ago, but you would be wrong. Dragon Ball Heroes has notoriously rubbed fans the wrong way with its non-canon arcs, but the anime is thriving nonetheless. And thanks to a new synopsis, Dragon Ball Heroes is keying fans in on when episode 3 of this season is going live.

The information went live shortly after episode two of the Big Bang Mission debuted this week. The third episode details surfaced quickly after, and you can read its translated synopsis from peraperayume below:

“Guided by Tokitoki, Goku and the others are following Fu. When they finally arrive on a planet… strong enemies stand in their way! At the same time, while Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta are researching on their own, suddenly a mysterious man appears who calls himself Dr. W.”

Looking at this synopsis, Dragon Ball Heroes fans are picking up on some key points. The most obvious is that Tokitoki and Goku are working together to take down Fu because they know the evil scientist is up to no good. The Gods of Destruction might be after the divine bird, but Tokitoki is not going into hiding so long as Fu is around while his forbidden plans in tow.

Another major note ropes in Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta. The pair are slated to meet Dr. W who sounds mysterious enough. But if you were to ask, fans are thinking this man is none other than Dr. Willow from a long-past Dragon Ball Z movie.

For now, fans will have to wait and see what goes down with this new episode. Dragon Ball Heroes pulled out an intriguing episode this past week as it saw Goku face Beerus in a battle for real, and this new May release will continue that tension with some brand-new battles.

What do you think about this Dragon Ball Heroes arc so far? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!