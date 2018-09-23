‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Confirms Fourth Episode Release Date

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game will be airing a fourth episode of its promotional anime soon, but how soon? Bandai Namco has confirmed on the series’ official website that the episode is currently scheduled to go live September 27 in Japan.

Originally announced with a late September release, the fourth episode of the promotional series is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” and the reads as such:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”

The series is currently adapting the Prison Planet arc of the arcade game, and the fourth episode seems to be drawing inspiration from the Universe Mission 4 storyline in the original game. With this new “Super Fu” form teased, fans got the first look at it during the trailer for the Universe Mission 4 expansion.

The animated trailer featuring Fu fighting alongside Goku and Vegeta and using this Super Saiyan like transformation, and the same may happen in the anime special as well. The Evil Saiyan Cumber has been one of the strongest villains in the series so far, even unleashing a new Golden Oozaru. The power of this new foe is so strong, that it’s begun straining the Prison Planet which will undoubtedly be the reason why Fu jumps into the battle himself. Cumber’s just gotten out of control.

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series, the third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Cumber has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Cumber counters by unleashes an amazing form.”