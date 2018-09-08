‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Reveals Fourth Episode Title, Synopsis

Dragon Ball fans have been enjoying the promotional anime for the Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game so far, and were ecstatic to find out that the series would be receiving a fourth episode.

Scheduled for a release later this month in Japan, the fourth episode is titled “Rage! Super Fu Appears!” and you can find the translated synopsis for the installment below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Preview summary for Super Dragon Ball Heroes ep.4, set to drop later this month. //t.co/8IOEu4Gcvc pic.twitter.com/jq2ya5npUp — Todd Blankenship (@Herms98) September 6, 2018

The translated synopsis for the fourth episode, as provided by Twitter user @Herms98, reads as such:

“Cumber unleashes his fearsome form and runs wild. His power is too much for the Prison Planet to handle, and the chains start to snap one by one. Seeing this throws Fu into a rage, and he unleashes his hidden power.”

As fans can see by the synopsis, Fu is going to step into the battle at last. While he seemed keen to watch Cumber fight against Goku, Vegeta, Golden Cooler, and Trunks, the rise in power in the each of them is bringing more danger to the Prison Planet. The third episode had Cumber and Vegito’s clash start cracking away at the chains holding the Prison Plant together, and Fu can’t let that happen.

He brought Trunks, Goku, and Vegeta to the Prison Planet for some kind of experiment with the Evil Saiyan Cumber, but now that Cumber is growing outside of his control Fu will unleash a new power. As to what that power is, the “Super Fu” form mentioned here was first teased during the trailer for the Universe Mission 4 expansion in the arcade game.

The trailer sees Fu transforming “Super Saiyan” style into a new form with a dark ki of his own, but it remains to be seen if that is the “Super Fu” referred to in the synopsis here. Fans will soon know for sure, however, when the fourth episode premieres in due time.

If you’re unaware of game the anime is based on, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

For those curious about the promotional anime series, the third episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes is currently live and is titled “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!”

The translated synopsis for the episode reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Cumber has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Cumber counters by unleashes an amazing form.”