Watch: ‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Releases Episode 7

Dragon Ball may be busy with its on-going work with Broly but it has other fighters who need some attention. So, if you are ready to meet a slew of new villain, you are in luck. Super Dragon Ball Heroes is back with a new episode, and it features all sorts of fighters.

Recently, the team behind the Dragon Ball Heroes video game released their latest anime venture. Last year, a promotional anime kicked off for the title, giving fans a look at guys like Fu and Cumber in the ‘Prison Planet’ arc. Now, the anime has released its seventh episode, and it has a whole lot to unpack.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see above, a subtitled version of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ episode has gone live on Youtube. The reel begins with its usual intro before audiences meet up with Vegeta after his party escaped the Prison Planet. With Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta leaving to go home, the gang has only a few moments of peace before the Kaioshin of Universe 6 confirms war has come upon their home.

Over in the multiverse, fans meet up with the Universe 6 fighters who stepped out in the Tournament of Power. Kale and Caulifla teamed up as usual to take on their opponent while Hit busied himself with his own. Poor Cabba took a timeout as the Saiyan nursed some painful wounds, and fans learned how the fighter got so banged up. After all, the anime’s newest villains are nothing to laugh at, and their twin ties make them truly hellish mirrors of Android 17 and 18 a la the ‘Cell’ saga.

With seven episode down, Super Dragon Ball Heroes has become a fun project for hardcore fans to dissect. The promotional anime may not tie directly into the canon creator Akira Toriyama established with his manga, but it provides a fun romp at the very least. Now, the countdown is on for the release of episode eight, and fans are hoping revived Fused Zamasu will have a bigger role in the update this time around.

So, are you excited to see where this Super Dragon Ball Heroes arc goes? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

You can read the first synopsis of the anime’s next arc below:

“Trunks, Vegeta, and the others have escaped from the Prison planet. Before they can even recover from their wounds, they receive word that Universe 6 is under attack. What lies in wait for Vegeta and the others as they rush into Universe 6 to defeat a completely unknown enemy? Fierce battles between each universes’ strongest warriors are set to unfold as the curtain rises on the ‘Universal Conflict’ arc!”