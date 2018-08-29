‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Revives A Surprising Villain

Super Dragon Ball Heroes is set to expand once more with its Universe Mission 4 add-on, and with each iteration the game brings in some familiar but not often seen faces from the franchise.

One of the more surprising pulls is Majin Ozotto, a villain originally created for the Dragon Ball Z: V.R.V.S. fighting game from 1994 and really hasn’t been seen since.

New SDBH Prison Planet Arc bios for Hatchihyack and Majin Ozotto: pic.twitter.com/9Esu5PEYbE — 부드크퍼 TDC (@DBReduxTDC) August 23, 2018

Created to be the final boss of that game, Majin Ozotto’s attack takes place sometime before the events of the Cell Games. He comes to Earth to fight its strongest fighters, and is subsequently defeated by Goku and the others. He joins Super Dragon Ball Heroes in Universe Mission 4 as one of the many beings Fu has brought to the Prison Planet.

He holds the Three-Star Dragon Ball, and offers his help to Goku and Vegeta in order to defeat the increasingly powerful Evil Saiyan Cumber. Vegeta and Goku naturally refuse, giving Ozotto’s shady nature as a villain, but he still lurks in the game regardless. In fact, the latest trailer for Universe Mission 4 features a brief moment where Ozotto is able to deflect one of Cumber’s ki blasts.

He joins Universe Mission 4 along with another video game exclusive character Hatchiyack, who once starred as the main villain of the Dragon Ball Z video game and OVA special, Plan to Eradicate the Saiyans. But he’s made more appearances in the franchise’s side projects than Majin Ozotto.

If you’re unaware of this cool game, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is the latest digital card fighting game and the top earner in the digital card arcade scene in Japan. Developed by Dimps, the update brought enhanced graphics and the ability to play as seven characters at the same time and provides all sorts of fantastic fan-service never seen in the original series.

The game is even getting a short promotional anime series in Japan, with Episode 3 of this promotional anime airing in September. It’s titled, “The Mightiest Radiance! Vegito Blue Kaio-ken Explodes!” and the synopsis reads as such:

“The Evil Saiyan Kanba has now revealed his true form, and in order to face off against him, Goku and Vegeta merge via the Potara! They become the mightiest warrior Vegito Blue, and even let loose with the Kaio-ken!! Kanba counters by unleashes an amazing form.”