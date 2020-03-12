Super Dragon Ball Heroes Shares Episode 2 Release Date

It isn’t everyday you get to see Goku fight the Gods of Destruction, but that is what’s going on in the new arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. This year began a new season for the promotional anime which has pitted Universe 7 against the gods, and fans are eager to see how this feud pans out. Now, they know when to expect the next episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, and it turns out it will be here in less than a month.

Recently, the franchise hit up netizens with the anticipated release date. A livestream was done for Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ arcade game, and it was there DBShronicles heard the release date of episode two.

It turns out the second episode will drop in early April. The exact release date is April 9, so fans in the U.S. can expect to see it on April 8 if they are lucky. Japan being ahead of us with their time zone does work in our favor, but it will take fans a bit of time to translate thee new episode.

#SDBH Big Bang Mission Episode 2 will release on 9 April, 2020 https://t.co/b3j6pFFh4z pic.twitter.com/Q70q65TWa2 — SUPER クロニクル (@DBSChronicles) March 12, 2020

Thankfully, netizens do know what they can expect from episode two. The title and synopsis for the release was shared earlier this month, so you can read the blurb describing “Fu’s Plan! The Threat of the Fearsome Universe Tree!” below:

“Goku and co. confront Beerus in an all-out war, but they’re nothing before his huge power. In the tensed atmosphere, Goku Xeno and co. appear. After being told by them, Goku and co. look up and see that the roots of a huge tree have covered the sky, and Fu is with a black bird.”

Of course, fans did learn a little bit about Fu and his bird in the first episode of this season. It seems the scientist is trying to siphon energy from the multiverse, and he needs this black bird to do it. So if all goes well, the Gods of Destruction will turn their anger towards the pair and leave Universe 7 alone soon.

What do you make of this new season so far…?