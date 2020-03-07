Super Dragon Ball Heroes Season 2 Debuts First Episode

Super Dragon Ball Heroes' arcade game began a whole new endeavor this spring with a story expansion for both the original game and promotional anime series. Unfortunately while Coronavirus concerns have temporarily halted the expansion hitting the arcade game, the promotional anime series has begun its debut in Japan. The second season of the promotional anime is set to adapt Big Bang Mission, which gathers characters together from the first few arcs of Dragon Ball Heroes' story alongside a few key players from the Dragon Ball Super multiverse. Now fans will begin to see just how the two universes will clash.

Before the start of the second season proper, Super Dragon Ball Heroes fans were treated to a special episode recapping the final events of the Dark Demon Realm saga. But the latest release brought the anime officially into its second big season as a new godly being makes its way to the seventh universe as the Gods of Destruction seek to erase it from the multiverse before it destroys everything.

Like the first season of the series, Super Dragon Ball Heroes' promotional anime series does not have an official English language release outside of Japan but fans such as @DBSHype and @peraperayume have done their part to bring the experience to the English language audience as this remains the only source of new Dragon Ball anime for quite some time:

Super Dragon Ball Heroes describes the first episode of Big Bang Mission as such, "As Goku and co. were training in Universe 7, suddenly a mysterious bird chased by Trunks: Xeno and Time Patrol appears before them. The bird is called 'Tokitoki,' an important being responsible for the existence of all dimensions. Just then, Goku and co. sense a disturbing energy and as they look up, they see all 12 Gods of Destruction standing above them! And all of them are after Tokitoki? Beerus tries to Hakai Tokitoki! Goku and co. are ready to fight them to protect it! Suddenly, a mysterious shadow covers the sky, and a mysterious man 'Fu' starts moving...Now, a new battle begins!"

What did you think of Super Dragon Ball Heroes' first season? Are you excited to see what fights are to come in Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

