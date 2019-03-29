‘Super Dragon Ball Heroes’ Teases Return of Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Xeno

Bandai Namco has debuted a new trailer for Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission, a video game which is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer teases a lot of exciting new footage, including the return of one of Goku and Vegeta’s most powerful forms. As you an see in the trailer above, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will apparently bring back Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta!

Gogeta is all the rage again, thanks to the highly anticipated (and thrilling) debut of Super Saiyan Blue in the recent Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie. We haven’t seen Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta since the Omega Shenron arc in the Dragon Ball GT series, when the fused warrior was so powerful that he could thrash Omega Shenron without even touching him!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, this time around we’re going to be getting Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Xeno, which is something we haven’t seen since the Dragon Ball Heroes “Dark Empire Saga.” As the trailer footage clearly shows, Goku and Vegeta’s Time Patrol counterparts will be the ones fusing into Gogeta, meaning that we’re going to be getting two versions of the character in a year’s time — a steep increase from the years where Gogeta hovered in the purgatory of fan-favorite character who wasn’t counted as part of official canon.

As the trailer also reveals, Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission will be uniting elements of all the Dragon Ball series into one game — including Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, Dragon Ball Super, and the extensive Super Dragon Ball Heroes fan-service mythos. Bandai Namco has put out a full synopsis for the videogame, which you can read below:

“POWER UP TO BECOME A SUPER DRAGON BALL HERO!

SUPER DRAGON BALL HEROES WORLD MISSION is the latest DRAGON BALL experience for the Nintendo Switch and PC! It’s a strategic card battle game featuring characters from across the entire DRAGON BALL series. Collect cards & build your deck as you play through an all-new DRAGON BALL story!”

The Super Dragon Ball Heroes arcade game has spawned the Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime, which is currently in the midst of its own exciting new “Universal Conflict” arc. Since Goku and Vegeta Xeno are a part of that series, the possibility that we could see Super Saiyan 4 Gogeta Xeno on screen soon is very real.

Would you like to see that happen? Let us know in the comments!

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonami block Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese language release is available to stream on FunimationNOW, VRV, and Crunchyroll. The Dragon Ball Heroes promo anime releases new episodes online every month. Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission hits shelves on April 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!