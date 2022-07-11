Classic Super Mario Bros. Anime Previews English Dub

You may not have known it before now, but Super Mario Bros. once had an anime. Way back in the day, the team at Nintendo worked with Grouper Productions to turn its hit IP into an anime for fans to enjoy. The 1986 affair faded into deep obscurity not long after its release, but fans have been mesmerized by the odd bit of history for decades. And after its recent restoration in 4K, Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach has teased its English dub.

The peek comes from Mario Radio Show on Twitter as the page is helping dub the anime throwback into English. As you can see below, a simple scene is shown in this promo that stars Mario and Luigi. The brothers are just working their usual gigs until a strange customer turns their lives upside down. And before long, the entire movie will be dubbed in English for fans to enjoy.

A first look at the Super Mario Bros. Super Animated Movie, a fandub of the obscure 1986 Mario anime pic.twitter.com/at6KltBjVV — Super Mario Bros. Super Radio Show!! (@marioradioshow) July 11, 2022

Of course, we have the crew at Kineko Video to thank for the project. The group announced it was making a 4K version of the anime classic after a 16mm copy was released on YouTube in 2021. These releases marked the first time the Super Mario Bros. movie could be seen outside of Japan as the movie was never released globally. With no home videos to scan, the Nintendo film came to light by chance when a surviving theatrical reel was found in storage, and now Mario is getting the dub he always deserved.

As for this film itself, you can watch the Japanese dubbed feature on YouTube right now. Super Mario Bros. made history when its anime movie dropped as it marked the first ever film based on a video game. With its isekai roots, Super Mario Bros.: The Great Mission to Rescue Princess Peach holds up surprisingly well to this day, so fans will want to stay tuned to see how its English dub fairs!

What do you think of this first peek at the anime's English dub? Does Nintendo need to do more with anime moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.